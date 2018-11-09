

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are investigating after a woman in her 60s was pushed onto the CTrain tracks as a train approached and another woman has now been charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say a man and a woman were waiting on the platform on the east side of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain Station on Thursday, November 8 at about 2:30 p.m.

Another woman approached the couple from behind and allegedly pushed the 64-year-old woman, who has physical disabilities, onto the tracks as a train was arriving at the station. The CTrain was able to stop in time but the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition. As of Friday afternoon, the victim remained in hospital in critical condition.

“It’s very alarming for all of us, for people of any age, but in particular a 64-year-old woman who was already in poor health who was just minding her own business and just waiting for a train, is absolutely horrendous,” said Staff Sergeant Andrew Wilkinson. “She’s been very stoic although in a horrendous condition and everybody’s being very helpful to the Calgary Police Service.”

“I would like to thank the first responders who did a phenomenal job in very difficult circumstances, especially the transit security officers who were present on the scene and very speedily took the offender into custody.”

Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.

Stephanie Favel, 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.

Favel was previously charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in the Beltline in December 2015 but the charge was withdrawn in August 2016.