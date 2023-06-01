Suspect in alleged Airdrie assault identified and arrested

A suspect has been arrested by Airdrie RCMP in regards to a May 16 assault.

A 21-year-old Calgary resident turned himself in to police after they issued a release that included photos of a suspect.

The release stemmed from an incident that took place around 5:30 p.m. on May 16 at a home in the community of Prairie Springs.

The victim said when they turned down an offer of window and siding washing services, a man assaulted them.

The victim added that the alleged assailant didn't have any window washing equipment with him at the time of the house call.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Court on July 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

With files from Melissa Gilligan