Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport

Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.

Officers were called to Airport Road N.E. just after noon for reports of shots fired.

In a posting on X, formerly Twitter, the Calgary Airport said the incident happened near the cellphone parking lot, a free area for drivers to park while waiting for friends or family to land.

Police say they apprehended a suspect shortly after arriving. A second person who had been shot was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a "targeted incident" and said in a statement there was no threat to public safety.

The investigation closed several lanes of traffic in the area, prompting backups and delays.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.