Suspect sought after road-rage assault along Bow Trail S.W. results in victim beaten unconscious

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying and locating a man believed responsible for a road-rage assault in the city’s southwest a couple of months back.

According to police, the victim was beaten unconscious and then further attacked on the side of the road before a pair of passersby stepped in to save him.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, along a stretch of Bow Trail S.W.

Police say the victim, driving a black 2010 Acura TL, turned from southbound Sarcee Trail onto westbound Bow Trail when he moved close to a black Toyota Highlander in the next lane over.

Police say a little ways further on Bow Trail, at about the midway point between Sarcee Trail and Old Banff Coach Road, a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 "aggressively pulled ahead of him and forcefully applied the brakes."

The driver of that vehicle, believed to be a family member of the driver of the Highlander, got out, shouting and kicking at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim lowered his window, at which point police say the enraged driver "began to punch him in the face and head, causing the victim to lose consciousness."

Police say the enraged driver continued his attack, roadside, until two individuals pulled over, got the victim away and called 911, at which point the enraged driver fled.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

"We would like to thank the witnesses who stopped to help the victim," police said.

Police are now searching for the enraged driver.

He’s described as follows:

Between 5'6" and 5'8";

Of a medium, athletic build;

Blond-haired; and

Blue-eyed.

His white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is described as having:

Aftermarket black tires;

Writing on the box; and

An aftermarket Chevrolet logo on the front.

A composite sketch of the enraged driver and a photo of his truck have been made available by police.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 tips app.