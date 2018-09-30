Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven store in southeast Calgary early Sunday morning.

Investigators say that at about 6:00 a.m., a masked man entered the location on 8 Avenue S.E. and demanded cash.

The clerk complied with the robber and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

There is no suspect description, but police are continuing to investigate.