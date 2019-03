Calgary police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of jewelry from a store in a northwest shopping mall.

Investigators say a man entered Paris Jewellers inside Market Mall on February 10 and reportedly removed a number of pieces of jewelry, valued at over $13,000, from an unlocked showcase and left the store.

Police say the incident took place between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as:

5’10” to 6’ (178 to 183 cm) tall

Medium build

Brown hair with highlights

Goatee and mustache

Anyone with information about this unknown male is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org