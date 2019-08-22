Suspicious food and substances left in an Evanston greenspace have tested positive for poison, prompting a warning from police.

Emergency crews were called to the Evanston Square N.W. area on Thursday, and again on Friday and Saturday where piles of food were found. Members of the Calgary Fire Department Hazerdous Materials team were called in and the substances were determined to be poisonous.

Police are now working to determine who left the food there and why.

“CPS would like to remind citizens to call pest control professionals if they have a pest issue,” reads a release.

“Poisonous substances left unattended in public areas is a safety risk to all animals and small children, and is a criminal offence.”

Pet owners are being reminded to use caution when walking their animals.

Residents in the neighbouring communities of Sage Hill and Nolan Hill have also reported dwindling numbers of jackrabbits in the area in recent months, with several turning up dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.