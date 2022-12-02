Swords, drugs and cash seized during Medicine Hat traffic stop

Three people face charges following an early morning traffic stop in Medicine Hat in late November where officers seized weapons, drugs and cash.

Members of the Medicine Hat Police Service stopped a vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. on Nov. 25 for a traffic violation and an officer spotted an edged weapon in plain sight after approaching the window.

The driver had a suspended licence and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

Two swords;

A hatchet;

An electroshock weapon;

59.34 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $11,800);

227 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $13,620); and,

$1,600 in cash.

Three Medicine Hat residents — 40-year-old Jason Godfrey, 37-year-old Natasha Morgan and 29-year-old Allissa Felkse — were charged with weapon and drug trafficking offences in connection with the investigation.

Godfrey remains in custody while Morgan and Felkse were released. All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.