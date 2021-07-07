CALGARY -- Warm weather coupled with the lifting of health restrictions in Alberta mean visitors to Sylvan Lake will notice an increased police presence throughout the summer.

"Although Albertans are encouraged to take full advantage of the beautiful landscapes and everything this amazing province has to offer, the Sylvan Lake RCMP would like to remind recreational enthusiasts that Alberta’s provincial liquor and cannabis laws apply in public areas," read a release from police on Wednesday.

Police say 49 tickets have been handed out for liquor infractions in recent weeks by RCMP and Town of Sylvan Lake peace officers, and there have been several complaints about underage drinking and assaults.

It is illegal in Alberta to have open liquor in a public place that is not a temporary residence, like a campsite or a motorhome, or in designated picnic areas, and doing so can result in a $120 ticket.

"Our priority is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer in our beautiful town,” says Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth. "Together, we can make this happen.”

Sylvan Lake is a popular recreation destination in central Alberta, about 160 kilometres north of Calgary.

Suspicious or dangerous behaviour can be reported to Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.