Teen charged after RCMP investigation into threats at high school in Milk River
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:12AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 11:07AM MDT
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged threats at a high school in southern Alberta.
RCMP were called to Erle Rivers High School in Milk River on Thursday, September 19 after students reported a teenager had made threats during school hours.
Officers attended the school and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The teen, who cannot be identified due to his age, has been charged with uttering threats. The nature of the alleged threats has not been released.
According to RCMP officials, there is no threat to public safety.