A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged threats at a high school in southern Alberta.

RCMP were called to Erle Rivers High School in Milk River on Thursday, September 19 after students reported a teenager had made threats during school hours.

Officers attended the school and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The teen, who cannot be identified due to his age, has been charged with uttering threats. The nature of the alleged threats has not been released.

Milk River @rcmpgrcpolice arrest 15-year-old male student for allegedly uttering threats at Erle Rivers High School. The male is still in police custody. #SouthernAB pic.twitter.com/T1pJE4KKAD — Tyler Barrow (@CTVTyler) September 20, 2019

According to RCMP officials, there is no threat to public safety.