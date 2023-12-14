Teen charged in fatal Springbank crash pleads guilty to all charges

There was a heated interaction between the family of one of the victims and the family of the accused after a teenage girl pleaded guilty to all charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springbank more than two years ago.

The teen, who cannot be named due to a publication ban in the case, was driving a BMW with three other teenage girls riding with her on July 15, 2021.

According to court documents, the then-17-year-old was well over the posted speed limit – driving at 190 km/h – when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a fence.

Two of the passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle and died. The third girl was seriously injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Police charged the driver with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

On Thursday, she plead guilty to all charges.

As the court proceedings were wrapping up, Alberta Sheriffs needed to deal with an altercation between the families of the victims after the father of the accused approached them.

There is no information on charges, if any, from that interaction.

The judge ordered a pre-sentencing report be compiled for March 19, 2024.

A sentencing date has not been set.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)