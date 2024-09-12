Teen charged in relation to residential fire in Riverbend, police continue search for second suspect

One teen has been charged and police are searching for a second suspect in relation to a number of fires that took place in Riverbend in late August.

On Aug. 22, around 12:40 a.m., police were called for reports of a residential fire in the 0 to 100 block of Riverglen Crescent S.E., which destroyed a garage and damaged two other homes.

Investigators linked that fire to two other nuisance fires set in recycling bins, one in the back alley of the 100 block of River Valley Crescent S.E., and the other in the 100 block of River Valley Crescent S.E. They believed one was set around 11:30 p.m. the night before, while the second was believed to have been set around the same time as the residential fire.

The second suspect is described as around 16 years old and last seen wearing a grey and white camouflage-patterned hooded sweater, black shorts, an army-green satchel and light-brown or green Croc shoes.

Suspects captured on CCTV footage on Aug.22 in the Calgary community of Riverbend.

The suspect is believed to have been travelling by foot and may have been with two other people on the blocks where the nuicance fires were set.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with disregard for human life, causing fire to a dwelling and mischief.

The teen can’t be named because of the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

Anyone with information to share is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.