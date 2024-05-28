Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary police confirmed the teen died, after they were initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police were called to a set of train tracks east of the 85th Street bridge in Bowness around 1:20 p.m. for reports that a teenager was hit by a CPKC train.
The collision occurred in Bowmont Park near the Bow River, around 1 p.m., according to the Calgary Fire Department.
A map shows the location where a teenager was fatally injured after being hit by a train. (CTV News)
CTV News learned three teens were on the first of two bridges over the Bow River at a well-known swimming spot.
Two of the teens managed to get off the bridge in time, but the third, believed to be a 17-year-old boy, did not. He was hit by the train, which was coming into Calgary, and thrown roughly 50 metres by the impact.
The tracks are fenced off, but people often cut or make holes in the fence to access the bridge area.
In a statement to CTV News, the Calgary Board of Education confirmed a Bowness High School student was involved in the incident.
While the school’s graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, the board said the ceremony will proceed as planned.
Classes at the school will resume as scheduled on Thursday, with support available for students as needed.
The school has also connected with the families of other students who were at the scene.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
With files from CTV News Calgary's Bill Macfarlane
