Teen missing in Airdrie, Alta.; police asking for public assistance

Mounties out of Airdrie, Alta., need your help in their search for a youth missing since Saturday.

RCMP say Adrian Adam Buffalo, 16, hasn't been seen since he left an Airdrie home around 2 p.m. on May 18.

There is concern for his well-being, RCMP say.

The teen is described as pale, 5'10" and 190 pounds, brown-haired and brown-eyed.

He normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP in Airdrie at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.