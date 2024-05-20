CALGARY
Calgary

    Teen missing in Airdrie, Alta.; police asking for public assistance

    Adrian Adam Buffalo, 16, was last seen in Airdrie, Alta., on May 18, 2024. Adrian Adam Buffalo, 16, was last seen in Airdrie, Alta., on May 18, 2024.
    Mounties out of Airdrie, Alta., need your help in their search for a youth missing since Saturday.

    RCMP say Adrian Adam Buffalo, 16, hasn't been seen since he left an Airdrie home around 2 p.m. on May 18.

    There is concern for his well-being, RCMP say.

    The teen is described as pale, 5'10" and 190 pounds, brown-haired and brown-eyed.

    He normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hat.

    Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP in Airdrie at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

