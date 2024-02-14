Teenage girl gifted rescue horse for Valentines Day

The day of love signifies the bond and partnerships created by everyone, including a young horse lover and a rescue horse named Blue.

Sienna Goldau has been riding Blue at EPIC Stables in Foothills County since last summer.

She says his personality is what attracted her to him and the time they spend together, she has a friend for life.

“I love taking him up to my house for a bit, letting him be free,” she said.

Blue was bought at an auction for $550 in 2020 by Natalie Kowalenki and her friend Katie Rochon.

They rescued Blue from slaughter and he showed signs of being abused and unbroken, before being well-loved.

“He was also terrified of people and terrified of horse tack and saddle, all that coming towards him,” said Kowalenko.

“Which tells us he wasn’t really treated well in his earlier years.”

“He's come a really long way in three years,” said Rochon.

“It's been a lot of love and hard work and patience.”

On Valentine’s Day, after giving him a bath the two ladies gifted Blue to Sienna.

“I was very shocked, very happy,” said an emotional Sienna.

Rochon and Kowalenko want others to know that because a horse may be hurt, injured or abused that you should not give up on them, especially if they are going to slaughter.

“(I) never knew that I was going to be able to own him.”

Goldau says it’s a dream come true and one of the best Valentines Day gifts she has ever received.

“Way better than flowers,” she joked.

Although emotional, Rochon and Kowalenko both say the bond Sienna and Blue have created could not have gone ignored.

“This is about the best possible for like kind of full circle ending that we had hoped for blue is to have a little girl who loves him,” said Rochon.

“I don't think we could be any more proud that he now can take a little 13 year old around the course safely and beautifully,” said Kowalenko.

Blue was bought at an auction for $550 in 2020 by Natalie Kowalenki and her friend Katie Rochon.

“And they’re such a beautiful partnership.”

Rochon and Kowalenko want others to know that because a horse may be hurt, injured or abused that you should not give up on them, especially if they are going to slaughter.

Horse meat is a big business in Canada.

“There are horses that need people to speak for them, and you can be their voice,” said Rochon.