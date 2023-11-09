Temperatures looking even warmer for the weekend in Calgary

The temperatures will drop eventually – but it won’t be this week. In fact, we will get even warmer on the weekend.

Friday, expect it to feel more like -3C with the wind chill at 8 a.m.

It will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we will likely see the sun peek through later in the afternoon hours, with a high of 7C.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 10, 2023.

While southern B.C. will be getting lots of rain and snow – up to 30 cm of snow for some mountain passes – this weekend, the mountains will dry things up for us on this side of the Rockies.

We will get some cloudy periods from the low, especially on Friday, and you can expect a strong SW wind flow, which will increase our daytime high to at least 9C on Saturday.

But, this also means windy conditions on Saturday, with gusts between 40-60 km/h.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 10-14.

This is one of those weeks, you can ski and golf on the same day – if you have the time, money and energy.

Either way, enjoy what you can of it, as the weather pattern will be quite different by Tuesday.

No, this isn’t a picture from a magazine, one of our viewers took this in downtown Calgary this week. Thank you Darren Morrison for sending this in. A super cool shot.

A shot of the downtown Calgary skyline. (Courtesy: Darren Morrison)