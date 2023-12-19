CALGARY
Calgary

    • Temperatures warming back up as we head toward a sunny Christmas

    Overnight on Tuesday, wind gusts at 40 km/h out of the west will force our temperatures up while we are sleeping.

    This should bring us up to 3C as the sun rises in the morning. Expect foggy patches to mix out by 9 a.m. In the afternoon, expect temperatures of at least 7C. It will be sunny and windy throughout the day.

    Calgary weather day planner for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

    It’s hard to tell it’s approaching late December with all this warmth.

    We will have highs of at least 6C for the next few days, but then the weather pattern will shift for the weekend.

    There is a decent chance of snow Friday night and Saturday, along with cooler temperatures. At this point, Christmas day looks mainly sunny with a high of 4C.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 20-24, 2023.

    Thank you to Marg Lafferty for sending this in. Felix would like to send himself to us for Christmas – we do need a studio cat.

    Felix the cat wrapped up and ready for Christmas. (Submitted by: Marg Lafferty)

