CALGARY -- An Alberta-based taxi company says it is adding plexiglass shields inside its cabs to support physical distancing and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Checker Cabs says Calgarians are still using their services when they need to go outside and, as a result, the company has decided to install plastic shielding for "one more level of protection."

The shields are being installed in all Checker Cabs on a temporary basis to ensure both drivers and passengers are protected, the company says.

Installations, which take approximately 15 to 30 minutes to complete, start on April 13.

The company adds the shielding is only being put in as a temporary measure.

"When the COVID-19 crisis is over, the shields will be removed," a statement reads.