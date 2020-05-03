CALGARY -- Four southeast Calgary homes suffered considerable damage after a house fire in Copperfield Sunday afternoon.

According to Batt. Chief Bruce Barrs, firefighters were called to the scene for reports of a house fire at around 1:45 p.m.

They found two homes involved, but fire later spread to two more.

"Crews quickly and aggressively initiated an offensive exterior attack to limit the amount of extension and spread of those flames," Barrs said.

One woman was assessed by EMS at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Officials say no one else was seriously injured.

At least two of the four impacted homes are believed to belong to families.

Donna and Robert McDonald live two doors down, and say they’re happy it wasn’t worse.

“It spread so fast, it was into the next one by the time (firefighters) got here,” Robert said. “I feel so bad for these people. Especially now, with everything else going on.”

A second alarm was called not long after firefighters arrived.

Neighbours tell CTV News Calgary watching the flames spread was “terrifying.”

“I was working in the back,” Lynne Emery said. “I heard noise...(and) I came running out front and both houses were completely engulfed.”

“It was massive. I was so grateful the fire department got here as soon as they did.”

Barrs said fire crews will remain at the scene to make sure the fire is completely out and safe for investigators.

The cause is still under investigation.

The community has already started to collect donations for the displaced famlies. Information is available on the Copperfield Discussion Facebook Page. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for one of the famlies.