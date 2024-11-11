'The committee that brings the fun': Calgary Grey Cup Committee heads to Vancouver

No Stampeders? No problem, as the Calgary Grey Cup Committee heads to Vancouver.

"Calgary's been a part of the Grey Cup since 1948," said committee chair Diane Wensel.

"Before that, it was just a game, and then in 1948, some crazy Calgarians decided to board some trains and party in the streets; bring some horses."

Wensel says in Vancouver this week, the horse Tuffy Nuff will again make a hotel appearance.

"There is a lot of planning. Obviously, security and safety are of utmost importance for the horse and for all of our volunteers and for the hotel," Wensel told CTV News.

"I think that everyone just knows us as the committee that brings the fun. We bring the pancake breakfasts; we bring the horse. We're there no matter what."

Wensel says the Calgary Grey Cup Committee is already looking ahead to Grey Cup games next year in Winnipeg and 2026, when Calgary hosts the game again.