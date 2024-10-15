The heat continues with daytime highs in the low 20s to start the week

The weather over the Thanksgiving weekend was unusually warm with highs on Monday in Alberta in the low to mid-20s in many communities.

The Canadian hot spot for Thanksgiving Monday was Bow Island, Alta., which recorded a high of nearly 28 C.

In Calgary, the daytime highs were in the low to mid 20s for much of the weekend with warm overnight lows. The average range in Calgary for this time of year span from -1 C to 12.7 C.

Outside of cloud, conditions in southern Alberta should be mild for the next couple of days, with some precipitation west of the Rockies and mixed precipitation possible by Wednesday night in the mountain parks.

Daytime highs early next week will be much colder than the maximum temperature forecast for the start of this week. A cooler air mass will suppress highs in Calgary on Monday to about 5 C.