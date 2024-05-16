The rain should clear out in the afternoon but you can expect a cooler day on Friday

Thursday was a very active weather day in parts of central and southern Alberta.

Just before noon, storms started to develop near Cremona.

As they tracked east, the area of instability intensified.

There was a strong downburst from a thunderstorm creating damaging winds near Crossfield.

Then, pea-sized hail north of Hanna.

Funnel clouds were reported near Youngstown.

Also lots of lightning with these cells.

Friday, most of the thunderstorm risk will be for areas south of Lethbridge, and a small risk for Calgary and west near the supper hours.

In Calgary, the rain Thursday night will carry into Friday morning, then clear out for much of the afternoon.

There is a small chance of a couple of raindrops returning near the supper hours.

Be prepared for a cooler day on Friday, with a high of just 10 C.

Saturday will be stable for much of the day with sun and cloud.

Rain will return on Sunday, clearing out again on Monday (but likely still mainly cloudy for much of Monday).

Daytime highs will be in the low teens for May Long, and the overnight lows and morning temperatures will be chilly, ranging from 2 to 4 C.

It will also likely be a little smoky on Friday and Saturday, bringing us to moderate on the Air Quality Health Index.