'There's no science involved': Alberta wolf pelt contest comes under fire by conservation groups
A contest launched in Alberta that incentivizes the killing of wolves has come under fire by conservation groups.
The Alberta Trappers Association launched a top wolf pelt contest at the start of October, offering a reward of a large cash prize for the best pelts.
“A harvest incentive for trappers to make a better effort to harvest wolves on their trap lines,” said Bill Abercrombie, the president of the Alberta Trappers Association.
“The incentive is to manage wolves effectively and try to get a better effort out of trappers by providing a bit of a subsidy for them.”
According to Abercrombie, the contest for the best pelt focuses on trappers using their skill to harvest the best quality and best prepared pelt. It is the first time the association has run the contest.
“It's best for wolves and best for people if the trapper’s role on the landscape is maintained,” said Abercrombie.
“It maintains a relationship of respect but also awareness with wolves, and it's not good to have them comfortable around people.”
The group partnered with the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society, offering prizes of $5,000 for the top wolf killed, $3,500 for second prize and $2,000 for third prize. The winner also gets a belt buckle.
The association said winning pelts will be auctioned off to raise money to “support conservation efforts in Alberta.”
It will also pay $250 per wolf harvested to a maximum of 400 wolves harvested throughout the province.
That is funded by the Alberta Professional Outfitters Association, and the amount of wolves is determined by what the Alberta Trappers Association has determined to be a sustainable number.
“It’s not a contest to see who can get the most wolves,” said Abercombie.
However, animal conservation groups and wildlife experts disagree.
“This was done without any consultation,” said John E. Marriott, who is the co-founder of the Exposed Wildlife Conservancy.
“This is a program that obviously is taking a resource that is publicly owned, wolves, and letting a very small fringe minority of people go out and kill these animals for fun, basically, so they can win prizes and win money.”
“There's no science involved.”
The provincial government counts 7,000 wolves roaming around Alberta. They are protected from hunting inside national parks.
Kathreen Ruckstuhl, a professor in biological sciences at the University of Calgary, says the wolf population isn’t out of hand in the province.
“I have a hard time believing that they're spreading and showing up everywhere.” said Ruckstuhl.
“It sounded a lot like just the derby where the point is that you're going to kill as many wolves as you can, and then you get a trophy for the biggest wolves.”
The Alberta Wilderness Association says 400 wolves harvested during an entire season could be sustainable, however, the addition of the bounty program could trigger harvests to become unstainable.
Todd Loewen, minister of forestry and parks, says this contest is not a Government of Alberta program but “does fall within legal parameters for harvesting predator species through trapping and hunting.”
“Trapping wolves has been a longstanding wildlife management technique used in Alberta and other jurisdictions. This practice is sometimes vital for protecting vulnerable species, such as caribou, by helping to manage rapidly growing predator populations that can impact their survival,” he said.
The Alberta Wilderness Association sees a conflict of interest with Loewen’s background as a hunter and trapper, which it first thought was problematic when the Wildlife Management Division was transferred to his department.
In his 2024 annual public disclosure to the Ethics Commissioner of Alberta, Loewen once again reported receiving dividends from Red Willow Outfitters in Valleyview, which offers guided hunts for bears, deer, moose, elk and wolves.
“He's spoken publicly about his family's connection to hunting and trapping, and it being a family activity and he's frequently been in contact with trappers and with hunters,” said Ruiping Luo, a conservation specialist at the Alberta Wilderness Association.
“He's chosen to make decisions that benefit hunters and trappers instead of all Albertans.”
“It's hard to imagine considering his close connection to hunters and trappers, that he doesn't know about it. He hasn't taken any action to state that this isn't something that we should support either.”
The contest runs until March 31, 2025.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith will be in Washington for Trump inauguration
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be heading to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Montreal road rage caught on video: Suspect charged with assault causing bodily harm
A 47-year-old Terrebonne man has been charged following a case of road rage in broad daylight last summer on the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.
Interest in moving to Canada soars amid fears about Donald Trump: immigration lawyer
Fears about the next Donald Trump administration have led to more interest in moving to Canada, including from high-profile individuals, according to an immigration lawyer.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman charged in drowning of 5-year-old west of Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was charged in the drowning of a five-year-old girl last month.
-
Wanted man in Fort McMurray should not be approached: RCMP
RCMP are warning Fort McMurray residents about a wanted man in the community.
-
Man wanted in connection with shooting at Edmonton convenience store
Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in central Edmonton on Thursday.
Lethbridge
-
Students put math, science skills to work for cardboard boat in Lethbridge competition
Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.
-
5 arrested, shotgun seized following Lethbridge bust
Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against five people in connection with a high-risk incident that unfolded at a motel on Thursday.
-
Shop of Wonders returns to bring holiday joy to Lethbridge children in need
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to expedite complaint from Jewish teachers' group
A group of teachers says British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to expedite a complaint of antisemitism against their union as more allegations surface.
-
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
-
Joly, Blinken push to get B.C. river treaty through Congress before Trump government
Top officials in both Canada and the United States are pushing for the need to finalize the Columbia River Treaty to manage water flowing between the two countries before the administration change in America.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
-
Insurance bureau estimates $110 million in damages from October storms in B.C.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan tire recycler suing province for $10M over multiple year contract dispute
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.
-
No injuries in Saskatoon garage fire
Saskatoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Thursday night.
-
Sask. man facing child pornography charge
A Saskatchewan man is facing a child pornography charge following investigation by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Regina
-
Palestine flag raising cancellation prompts city hall demonstration in Regina
Despite the cancellation of a planned flag raising, a group of demonstrators gathered at Regina city hall Friday to mark Palestine’s Independence Day.
-
Sask. man facing child pornography charge
A Saskatchewan man is facing a child pornography charge following investigation by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
-
'It's historic': For the first time, Regina city council will include 2 women of colour
Regina voters in two wards made history Wednesday night, electing two women of colour to serve on council for the first time in the city's history.
Toronto
-
Toronto man wanted for allegedly selling fake concert and sporting tickets
Peel police are searching for a Toronto man who allegedly sold fake sporting and concert tickets to a victim, which resulted in a loss of over $38,000.
-
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
-
Toronto couple fights over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Montreal
-
Montreal road rage caught on video: Suspect charged with assault causing bodily harm
A 47-year-old Terrebonne man has been charged following a case of road rage in broad daylight last summer on the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.
-
Woman, 73, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Ile-Bizard–Ste-Genevieve
A 73-year-old woman was sent to hospital Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in the city's l'Île-Bizard–Ste-Geneviève borough.
-
Documentary sparks debate on masculinity and the manosphere
On Monday, Tele-Quebec released the highly anticipated documentary film “Alphas,” a look at the world of online influencers in what is known as the manosphere.
Atlantic
-
Canada Post strike: Maritime provinces working to ensure vital cheques arrive
All three Maritime provinces are working on alternatives to ensure residents receive vital mail, like government cheques, after Canada Post workers hit the picket lines Friday morning.
-
N.S. RCMP seek information after shooting in North Preston
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is seeking information about a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Winnipeg
-
Video shows shotgun pointed at staff during pawn shop robbery
A Winnipeg pawn shop owner is speaking out after a violent robbery at his McPhillips Street location.
-
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
-
'A special place': Looking back at the history of Canada Life Centre as it marks 20 years
A hectic blur. That is how the opening day of Canada Life Centre—originally MTS Centre—is remembered by many who were involved in bringing the arena to downtown Winnipeg 20 years ago.
Ottawa
-
How the postal strike is impacting rural Ontario
As postal workers across the Ottawa Valley walk picket lines rather than sidewalks, small businesses like Dianne Rodger Jewellery are concerned about getting holiday orders out.
-
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
-
Ottawa resident ordered to pay $35,000 after 2023 forest fire in Renfrew County
An Ottawa resident has pleaded guilty to failing to keep a fire under control after a wildfire consumed almost 45 hectares of land on Centennial Lake in Renfrew County.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
-
Timmins rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Barrie
-
Developer changing Barrie's skyline with high-rises to address housing crisis
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate the first phase of the Sky Towers development on Grove Street West in Barrie, which will add more than 500 new units to the City’s housing market.
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
Mother testifies about son's struggles before his death in Midland murder trial
Chris Forrester’s mother took the witness stand on Friday in the second-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing her son three years ago.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
-
Woman struck by car in Cambridge shares what happened
A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Cambridge, Ont. is speaking out about the scary experience.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police charge London doctor after he sprays MP’s office with ketchup, again
Within hours of charges being dropped in a London court on Tuesday, Loubani attended Fragiskatos’ office once more, and repeated the incident – expressing no concern of being charged.
-
$115k in fines and expenses for Grand Bend property owners' unauthorized beachfront work
The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) says that work undertaken without a permit has cost some beach front property owners in Grand Bend a pretty penny.
-
'They're running the neighbourhood': Kerwood couple says their community is overrun by cats
A couple in the Middlesex County village of Kerwood, west of London, says their neighbourhood has so many cats that it’s negatively impacting their quality of life - they say that their township, Adelaide Metcalfe, is allowing the problem to get worse.
Windsor
-
Why these trees have been saved from the sprawling expansion of Highway 3
A memorial stone and oak trees have been protected from excavation along the corridor where the two-lane highway is expanding to four in Kingsville.
-
Windsor-Essex residents react to Canada Post strike
There was no shortage of support for Canada Post workers while passing by strike lines in Windsor and Tecumseh.
-
'All Canadians deserve to feel safe': Anti-hate funding expanded
The federal government has expanded a security program that aims to fight hate crime.