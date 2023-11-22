Thief caught in the act by Calgary homeowner's daughter: police

Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a woman they say broke into a northwest home while one of the residents was inside.

At 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, police say a person or group of people broke into a vehicle that was parked at Edgemont Athletic, located at 7222 Edgemont Blvd. N.W.

Officials say the culprits stole a garage door opener and registration information from the vehicle, which they used to get into the car owner's home in the 200 block of Varsity Estates Terrace N.W.

Once inside, police say they stole jewellery and money.

Fifteen minutes later, the vehicle owner returned to her car and noticed her garage door opener and registration were missing.

She also received a notification on her phone that her garage door had been opened, so called 911 to report a possible break-in.

The victim then called her teenage daughter, who was home at the time.

Police say the girl witnessed one of the suspects entering the home.

"When she thought the person had left, she called 911 and went to check the house," police said in a statement.

"While she was on the phone with the 911 operator, an unknown woman entered the residence through the back door, saw her and ran out of the house."

Police arrived at the home at 5:40 p.m., but the suspect had fled.

The daughter was able to provide a description of the suspect, which police used to develop a composite sketch.

The woman is described as being approximately 50 years old with a heavy build and dark hair. Police say she was wearing a grey hoodie at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips