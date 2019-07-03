Members of a northeast Calgary community heading out to check the mail might have a hard time considering the Canada Post box that once stood on their street is entirely missing.

Sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, a group of people removed the mailbox from where it stood on the street, yanking it up from where it had been bolted to the pavement.

"I am really surprised to hear that it was stolen," said A.J., who lives in the area. "That's really shocking."

He says he's found the community really safe and quiet and there is never really much crime there. Just the idea that the mailbox was stolen is hard for him to believe.

"We just thought it was gone, maybe getting repaired or fixed by the postal department. We were surprised that we didn't get a letter about that initially."

Canada Post confirmed to CTV News that the box was indeed stolen and the incident was reported to the Calgary Police Service.

"We are advising our customers that they can temporarily pick up their mail at the Canada Post facility located at 2777 Sunridge Boulevard N.E., until we return to normal mail delivery. This facility is open Mondays to Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident," it said in an emailed statement.

It added that anyone who is concerned about identity fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Anyone who is expecting mail but have not yet received it should contact the sender.