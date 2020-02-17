CALGARY -- RCMP believe a Ford truck was used to smash through the front entrance of a store in Lyalta, Alta. overnight Sunday, where thieves made off with an empty ATM.

The break-in happened sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday at the Mercantile at Muirfield store in Lyalta, about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.

RCMP said damage to the building is estimated at between $15,000 and $20,000.

Anyone who was in the area during that time or saw something suspicious is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.