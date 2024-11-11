Thousands attend Lethbridge’s Remembrance Day ceremonies

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.

Locally a pair of ceremonies were held to honour those who've served.

For the second time the Agri-food hub and Trade Centre hosted a Remembrance Day ceremony.

Hundreds turned out to show their support for soldiers who died in combat and veterans.

“It means a lot, because we have to remember why we have the freedoms that we have here in Canada, in other democratic countries around the world, because people died so we could live this way,” said Mike Duffy, secretary of the RCMP Veterans Association Lethbridge division.

At the same time another ceremony was being held at the cenotaph outside the Yates Memorial Theatre.

Remembrance Day ceremony in Lethbridge on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

The cenotaph was originally built to honour the 157 men from Lethbridge who died serving in the First World War.

Later the names of those who died in the Second World War and Korean War were also added.

Over 1,000 people gathered outside as well to pay tribute.

“It’s an excellent date to remember those sacrifices that those that came before us made for the way of life that we enjoy," said Maj. Mitch Montminy, commanding officer of the 20th Independent Field Battery. "I made this the best country in the world for everyone to live there. We always have great support here in Lethbridge,”

Large crowds attended a pair of Remembrance Day events held in Lethbridge on Monday. (Photo: Quinn Keenan, CTV News)

Many veterans attended either one of the events in Lethbridge.

The message the vets took away was that the sacrifices they made haven't been forgotten.

“Oh it's great. Hard to keep the tears back there when the people start clapping and marching and stuff like it's amazing. It's the people. It's amazing, really is,” said Wesley Barnaby who served in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 30 years.

Veterans and those still in the military were also moved to see the strong turnout at both local ceremonies.

“It really does mean a lot to know that the local populace does have the honour and respect for veterans and those who have served and, you know, made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Matthew Dallas with the 20th Independent Field Battery.

The military museum was also open with free admission Monday to mark Remembrance Day.