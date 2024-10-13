Thousands of Calgary Flames fans line the red carpet for home opener

When you think about it, NHL hockey players are the Canadian equivalent of movie stars, so a red carpet on opening night made perfect sense.

The Calgary Flames held a red carpet event for fans before their home opener Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, and it was a smash hit.

Flames fans of all ages lined up as team members signed jerseys, caps and anything else, along with delivering a generous helping of high fives and fist bumps on their way into the Saddledome to prepare for the game, which they won 6-3.

“It’s nice,” said one young fan. “It’s fun to see the players coming up and walking up (to the Saddledome).”

“I'm excited for the new season,” said another. “Want to see all the boys. You know, we're excited.

Flames fans on the red carpet before Saturday game against Philadelphia.

“I think it's pretty sweet. It's good to get the fans kind of engaged and kind of make it more personal between the fans and the players. It gets us more excited. We're pumped up. “

Flames fans on the red carpet Saturday night

Another came a long way to see the home opener.

“Big Calgary fan since 86 ,” he said. “(I’m from) Barrie, Ontario. I'm here to support our team. I've been a Flames fan for a long time, so (I’m) just happy to be here. Pretty neat. It's pretty cool. I've never experienced it (the red carpet) too much.”

This Flames fan (since 1986) came from Barrie, Ontario to see the home opener.

Adding to emotion of the night was a tribute to Johnny Gaudreau.

“It's pretty cool. And you get to see all the all the players at the get signatures in the home opener and the tribute for Johnny, “

Flames fans at the red carpet Saturday, Oct.12, 2024

With their win Saturday night, the Flames improve to 2-0 on the season. Next up: the Oilers on Sunday night in Edmonton. Game time is 6 p.m.