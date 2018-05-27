About 8,100 people got up mighty early and laced up their sneakers for the Calgary Marathon on Sunday morning.

The race is now in it's 54th year in the city and has grown in size from its first year, when just 19 men were involved.

Now, the Marathon has 50 km, 10 km and five kilometre divisions as well as a children's race.

Runners of all ages say that the sport helps them immensely.

"I feel that running helps me with all avenues of living," says 81-year-old Gerald Miller, who ran the half marathon. "It has to do with lifestyle of fitness and I think it helps with the spiritual, with concentration and especially the mental."

The Calgary Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.