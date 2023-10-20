Thousands of skiers and snowboarders expected to flock to massive Calgary equipment sale

The Calgary New & Used Ski Sale at Max Bell Centre is expecting to welcome thousands of skiers and snowboarders.

“We have a wider selection than you will find anywhere else at any time in Calgary. In fact, at any time, anywhere else in Canada, this is the biggest sale in Canada,” said Geoff Scotton, chair of the Calgary New and Used Ski Sale.

Those looking to find a deal will have lots to choose from as there are thousands of pairs of skis and ski boots plus hundreds of snowboards.

In total, inventory is approximately $2 million. Scotton emphasized there is equipment for everyone.

“They're all priced at bargain prices because people want to sell,” said Scotton.

The sale has been around since 1963, with the proceeds of the sale going back into the ski industry.

“It's a fundraiser for the Calgary Ski Club, the Canadian Ski Patrol and the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association,” he said.

Scotton expects more than 10,000 people to attend the ski swap over the three days.

The sale is open on Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details to come…