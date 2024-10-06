Thousands run to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research at CIBC Run for a Cure

CTV producer Cynthia Roebuck has been to the CIBC Run for a Cure before, but Sunday, she had a different perspective on the popular event.

“I've been to this event before, and it's always incredible to see all the people who can come out and show their support, or just because they have somebody who's participating, somebody who is a (cancer) survivor and fighting this incredible battle,” she said.

“But to be here as a newly-diagnosed patient is amazing,” she added.

“I feel overwhelmed by the support and the money that's being raised to help people who are fighting this disease,” she said.

Huge number of Canadians impacted

Event run director Kirsty McGowan praised Calgarians for their support.

“This is our 30th anniversary run in Calgary,” McGowan said. “This is my fifth year as run director. We're a completely volunteer committee that puts on this event. We set $800,000 as our fundraising goal -- and we just hit $860,000 raised by the Calgary community."

CTV Calgary producer Cynthia Roebuck at the CIBC Run for a Cure Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

McGowan said a huge number of Canadians are impacted by breast cancer.

“One in eight women in Canada, will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime,” she said. “So it's a huge number and the run money goes towards research, it goes towards support systems – so (for example), driving people to their appointments, for wigs, (and to obtain) different information for people undergoing treatment.

“As I said, it (Run for a Cure) happens in 53 communities across Canada, --and I like to think Calgary is the best site.”

The event has raised more than $15 million across Canada for 2024 alone.

For Roebuck, who received her diagnosis only two month ago, the event provides as much of an emotional boost as a financial one.

“It just reminds you you're not alone,” she said. “We have our loved ones and we have our own (support) teams, but to see people in the city come together like this, raising money and raising hope, it really lifts your spirits."

To donate to Run for a Cure, go here.

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow