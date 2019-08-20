

CTV News Calgary





A multi-vehicle Tuesday afternoon collision on Highway 9, between the communities of Chinook and Cereal, left three people dead and sent 12 to hospital.

According to RCMP, 10 vehicles were involved, including three semi-truck units and seven passenger vehicles.

One of the trucks was hauling fuel, which ignited following the impact, causing a number of vehicles to catch fire. A second semi was hauling butane.

Police say the collision area was consumed with flames.

As of Wednesday morning, RCMP confirmed three people died at the crash site. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

EMS officials confirm one patient was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary. Another was airlifted by Halo to a nearby air strip and that patient was taken by a fixed wing plane to Calgary. A total of 10 patients were taken by ground ambulance to area health centres in stable, non-life threatening condition to non-injured (the latter taken to hospital due to the sheer magnitude of the crash).

An evacuation order was issued for the Hamlet of Chinook but the order ended Tuesday evening. An Evacuation Centre was opened at the Youngstown Community Hall, where everyone displaced by the emergency could stay.

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area or expect long delays. They anticipate that it will be several hours before support units can access the collision scene to do an examination. It's expected that the road will remain impassable until Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic on Highway 9 is being re-routed eastbound to Highway 884 and westbound to Highway 41.

Due to the nature of the crash scene, RCMP anticipate the investigation into the crash will take several weeks.