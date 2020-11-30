CALGARY -- Saying "the time for education has passed," Calgary police and bylaw officers will being ticketing those who violate health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and say tickets are expected to be handed out Monday to organizers of anti-mask protests held over the weekend.

"Countless warnings have been issued to Calgarians in the pasrt months in the hope of gaining voluntary compliance to provincial health orders," Calgary police Supt. Ryan Ayliffe.

"We're now at a critical point in our society with COVID-19 cases soaring, therefore a time for education has passed, those who are flagrantly violating the orders and bylaws will be ticketed."

The province announced 1,731 new cases on Saturday, its largest one-day increase yet, and on Sunday there were 1,609 new cases announced. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give another update at 3:30 p.m.

Among the health measures currently in place, indoor gatherings are banned in the province and outdoor gatherings are capped at 10 people.

Some Calgarians are also questioning why fines were not handed out as hundreds of people marched through downtown Calgary as part of an anti-mask and anti-lockdown protest, which happened in conjunction with protests in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Ayliffe said officers were collecting evidence during the event and he expects tickets to be handed out to organizers starting Monday.

"Due to safety concerns fpr both law enforcement and members of the communitiy, it is not always prudent to issue a ticket at the time of an alleged offence," he said. "For example, during a protest or event where emotions are high, in many instances tickets are issued in the hours or days after the infraction based on evidence obained at the time of the event. Please don't take the perceived appearance of lack of enforcement as a refelction of our intent to ticket those who flaunt the law."