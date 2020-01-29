CLEARWATER COUNTY -- Frozen methane bubbles on a man-made lake in Clearwater County have proven an irresistible photo opportunity for tourists and professional photographers alike.

Abraham Lake — located along the David Thompson Highway at a spot roughly three-and-a-half hours from either Calgary of Edmonton — is renowned for its picturesque scenery. Due to its location, wind speed can reach roughly 50 km/h, resulting in crystal clear ice and an opportunity to view the lake’s main attraction — frozen methane bubbles.

"They are some of the best in the Rockies, they’re everywhere," said photographer Lee Nordbye.

Nordbye, who has been snapping photos in the mountain parks for several years, says Abraham Lake is one of his favourite spots.

"Just being able to capture the moment, and being here for the moment," said Nordbye. "From a photography point of view, just trying to find that unique shot."

The area also attracts a large number of international tourists.

New Zealander Abby Clark, who has moved to Jasper for the year, made the trip to Abraham Lake after learning of it from a friend.

"He sent me a photo and the photo was of the lake with the bubbles," said Clark. "I was like, 'Whoa, definitely got to get out there'."

"We don’t get ice like this, or snow."

Methane bubbles are common in man-made lakes and are caused my vegetation well below the surface.

"Rotting trees, rotting plants, rotting leaves at the bottom of the lake," explained Nordbye. "As they rot, they let off methane. The methane rises in the course of freezing, the bubbles freeze in the lake."

The lake is also a popular ice skating destination.

"Getting out on skates to get out here on the lake is like being a kid again."

Bryce Willigar, a program director with Company of Adventures, takes Calgary-area junior high students for outdoor excursions in the Rockies and says the area often falls under the radar.

"We actually utilize the Kootenay plains area which is west of Abraham Lake," said Willigar. "People hear lots about Banff and Lake Louise but they don’t hear much about Clearwater County and Bighorn area."

The company takes students on snowshoeing and cross country adventures during the winter and focuses its summer programs for visiting American tourists.