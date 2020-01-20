CALGARY -- Hamilton, the Broadway smash that won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, is one of four big musicals coming to Calgary.

That was the news Monday when Broadway Across Canada announced its 2020-21 lineup, which includes Hamilton, along with a return visit of Come From Away, the longest running, made-in-Canada Broadway musical — as well as Anastasia and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Featuring a musical score by Lin-Manuel Miranda that’s a memorable blend of jazz, hip-hop, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton — based on a biography by Ron Chernow — will roll into Calgary on Aug. 17, 2021 and run through Sept. 12, 2021.

Come From Away, which tells the 9/12 story of how the residents of a town in Newfoundland and Labrador threw open their doors to airline passengers from around the world stranded on 9/11, was an unexpected hit when it opened on Broadway in 2017, but has since become a Cinderella story of a little musical that could. The Tony Award-winning show, written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, returns to Calgary March 23, 2021 through March 28, 2021.

Other shows in the 2020-21 season include a 50th anniversary production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which won a 2017 Olivier Award for best musical revival. It opens in Calgary Nov. 3 and runs through Nov. 8.

Anastasia, which tells the story of a young woman fleeing Russia in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, where she is pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, arrives in Calgary on Jan. 5, 2021 and runs through Jan. 10, 2021.

For more information on group ticket sales, call 1-800-889-8457 or email CanadaGroup@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca