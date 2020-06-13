CALGARY -- A tornado warning has been issued for several areas in southern Alberta, including Taber, Lethbridge and Milk River.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, a tornado was spotted near New Dayton, moving 60 kilometres per hour to the northeast at 7:37 p.m.

Residents are urged to seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.