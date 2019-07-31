

CTV News Calgary





At 9:26, Environment Canada downgraded a potential tornado warning near Sylvan Lake to a severe thunderstorm warning for Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley, and Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House.

They warned that the storm might produce damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

Storm chasers reporteds spotting toonie to golf ball sized hail around 9 p.m. near Sylvan Lake.

In an earlier post, issued at 8:44 p.m., Environment Canada warned that the storm had the potential to develop into a tornado.

The areas involved centred around 15 km northwest of Markerville, with the thunderstorm tracking northeast at 20 km/h.

Communities that could have been affected included Evarts, Kuusamo and Sylvan Lake.

Possible Tornado Alert Jul31 844PM Take necessary precautions. Red Deer County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) August 1, 2019

At 8:52 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning ended for Lacombe Co. near Eckville.

To report severe weather, email ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.