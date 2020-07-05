CALGARY -- Tornado warnings issued in the southern Alberta area have now ended.

Warnings were issued for the City of Calgary as well as Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan around 9:45 p.m.

The warning for Calgary ended around 10 p.m., while the rest of the warnings ended shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The tornado warning for #Calgary has ENDED. The storm , in the Conrich, Chestermere area remains dangerous, and the tornado warning still stands in those areas. #abstorm #yyc #yycwx — CTV - David Spence (@CTVdavidspence) July 6, 2020

According to Environment Canada, a rotating severe thunderstorm in the area was in danger of producing a tornado. Intense rainfall was also forecasted.