Tornado warnings ended for Calgary, Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 9:58PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, July 5, 2020 10:34PM MDT
Calgary was hit by a storm on July 5, 2020.
CALGARY -- Tornado warnings issued in the southern Alberta area have now ended.
Warnings were issued for the City of Calgary as well as Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan around 9:45 p.m.
The warning for Calgary ended around 10 p.m., while the rest of the warnings ended shortly before 10:30 p.m.
According to Environment Canada, a rotating severe thunderstorm in the area was in danger of producing a tornado. Intense rainfall was also forecasted.