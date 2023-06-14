Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area

Tornadoes were spotted across a widespread area Wednesday, including in the Iron Springs area, about 40 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.

Images of twisters were also captured from the Enchant area, further to the the northeast.

Environment Canada confirmed tornadoes in southern Alberta, but didn't confirm how many.

Funnel cloud in southern Alberta Wednesday June 14. A tornado warning was issued for Lethbridge at 2:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy Darren Howard @LightningmanAB)

WATCH ISSUED

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Alberta Emergency Alert also issued a tornado warning for Picture Butte and Lethbridge County.

@AB_EmergAlert has issued a tornado warning for Lethbridge County and Picture Butte. Please follow 👉https://t.co/78SxprGP3U for the latest in this developing weather situation. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) June 14, 2023

Environment Canada released the following statement on its website:

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

"Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and will weaken this evening.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

Funnel clouds in southern Alberta, Wednesday afternoon June 14 (Photo: Adrian Van Reeuwyk)

"In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

"Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.