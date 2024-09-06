CALGARY
    • Town of Taber mulls the possibility of becoming a city

    Taber
    The Town of Taber may soon have a new title.

    The town is exploring the idea of transitioning from being a town to a city.

    Next year will mark the Town of Taber’s 120th anniversary and could be a good opportunity to change.

    No formal decision has been made and council is asking the community for feedback over the coming months.

    The change could see more benefits such as attracting more business and investment, securing funding and improving public services.

    Mayor Andrew Prokop said he’s excited to see what residents have to say.

    A few years ago, the Alberta government removed the 10,000 population threshold required to become a city.

    If changed, Taber – best known as the hometown of country rocker Corb Lund and its famous corn -- would become the 20th city in the province.

