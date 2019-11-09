CALGARY – A highway south of the City of Calgary was shut down for a number of hours after a fatal single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of Northridge Drive and Banister Gate in Okotoks, at about 2:30 a.m.

RCMP were called about an SUV driving southbound into traffic in the northbound lane of Highway 21.

As officers were on their way, police said they received a second call that the vehicle had rolled over into the median. It did not collide with any other vehicles.

A 40-year-old man from Calgary, who had been alone in the SUV, died on scene.

511 Alberta said the incident closed Highway 2A in both directions but the closure has since been lifted.

Update: NB Hwy2A btwn Milligan Dr and 338 Ave E, MVC is now clear. (10:02am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2019

Okotoks RCMP say northbound traffic was rerouted past the scene for the duration of the incident.

Drivers were also asked to avoid the area if possible.

While the investigation is not finished, speed is being considered a factor in the rollover.