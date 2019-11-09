Traffic flowing again after fatal crash near Okotoks
Police tell CTV News at least one person has died in a rollover crash north of Okotoks Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:12AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 4:38PM MST
CALGARY – A highway south of the City of Calgary was shut down for a number of hours after a fatal single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of Northridge Drive and Banister Gate in Okotoks, at about 2:30 a.m.
RCMP were called about an SUV driving southbound into traffic in the northbound lane of Highway 21.
As officers were on their way, police said they received a second call that the vehicle had rolled over into the median. It did not collide with any other vehicles.
A 40-year-old man from Calgary, who had been alone in the SUV, died on scene.
511 Alberta said the incident closed Highway 2A in both directions but the closure has since been lifted.
Okotoks RCMP say northbound traffic was rerouted past the scene for the duration of the incident.
Drivers were also asked to avoid the area if possible.
While the investigation is not finished, speed is being considered a factor in the rollover.