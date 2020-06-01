CALGARY -- A fire burning Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. in southeast Calgary was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

Black smoke was spotted billowing into the sky just off Barlow, before 90th Avenue S.E. at 8:33 p.m.

The fire came from three semi trailers that were parked side by side in a trucking yard in the 9033 block of 40th Street S.E. Fire crews were able to put the fire out fairly quickly.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what the contents of of the trailers were, to locate the owners and determine what happened.