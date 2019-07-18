Calgary Pride officials confirm a pride flag crosswalk and a trans pride flag crosswalk will be painted at a downtown intersection in the coming days and the installations will be maintained for up to a decade.

The painting of the rainbow crosswalk and the blue, pink and white crosswalk will commence Sunday, July 21 at the intersection of Stephen Avenue and Centre Street South.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Calgary Pride said the location was selected for its high visibility, significant pedestrian traffic, and minimal vehicular traffic. Calgary Pride confirms Zoom Painting will paint the crosswalks and has agreed to maintain the crosswalks in the years to come.

A celebration of the new pride and trans pride crosswalks will be held Monday, July 22 at the #IAMDOWNTOWN stage on Stephen Avenue and councillors Druh Farrell and Evan Woolley will address the crowd. Monday's festivities will also include a 'Reading with Royalty' event in the lobby of the ATB Financial location on Stephen Avenue.

The crosswalks will be in place well ahead of this year's Calgary Pride festival that is scheduled for August 23 through September 2, with the pride parade set to take place on Sunday, September 1.

In August 2018, a permanent pride crosswalk was painted by Zoom Painting on the Mount Royal University campus.