CALGARY -- Consumers steamed about plans being changed by the COVID-19 pandemic have taken out their frustrations on the three industries most impacted by the disruption, the Better Business Bureau says.

Travel agencies, airlines and companies offering vacation rentals were hit the hardest by complaints from Canadians during the period between March and May 2020, the agency says.

In that time, the BBB says it received more than 53,000 complaints and reviews, an increase of approximately 280 per cent.

In the Calgary and southern Alberta area, Air Canada received the most complaints about its services, followed by WestJet and Swoop.

The majority of those coronavirus-related complaints (63 per cent) were about cancellations, especially those connected with travel, events, fitness centres and classes.

Online retailers were also the target of concerns, the BBB says, as that industry had more than 1,600 complaints filed against it. Those mainly consisted of slow or no delivery, alleged price gouging, incorrect delivery or faulty or inferior products.

The BBB says the massive quantity of complaints against companies working the travel and tourism industry shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

"They are all directly related to one another, and were significantly impacted by closed borders, and government and health regulations," said Shawna-Kay Thomas, spokesperson for the BBB serving southern Alberta and east Kootenay in a release. "There are some bright spots and potential opportunities for trustworthy businesses. A new customer is emerging – one who is more aware and intentional about how they spend their money and who gets their business."

Of course, there is always helpful advice to guide consumers, especially when various parts of the country are starting to relaunch their economies.

The BBB says if you're looking to make travel plans, you should heed this advice: