Travis Toews to launch UCP leadership campaign in Calgary

Travis Toews, Alberta's former finance minister, is expected to officially launch his campaign for UCP leadership in Calgary on Saturday, a race that already has five contenders.

Toews resigned from his post on Tuesday to pave the way for his attempt to take over the position after Kenney announced he was quitting following his leadership review last month.

He says his bid will be an attempt to return Alberta to the vision the party had when it was first elected in 2019.

Toews will officially launch his campaign during an event, which begins at 3 p.m. on June 4 at the Rotary House on the Stampede Grounds in Calgary.

According to Elections Alberta, there are five candidates vying for UCP leader – Danielle Smith, Brian Jean, Travis Toews, Todd Loewen and the latest candidate to declare intention to run, Bill Rock.