    • Tree lighting at Spruce Meadows marks the launch of holiday market

    The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows.
    There was a tree lighting ceremony at Spruce Meadows Friday night.

    The event marked the launch of “Santa at Spruce Meadows," featuring a Christmas market that includes both indoor and outdoor areas decked out in seasonal décor to immerse shoppers in a festive atmosphere.

    For the next three weekends, Calgarians can browse a wide variety of goods from more than 330 vendors selling handcrafted goods and festive treasures, while supporting an organization trying to tackle the problem of a lack of affordable housing in the city.

    Habitat for Humanity

    For a $10 donation, guests get a photo with Santa, with all the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.

    Sponsors ATCO Energy and Rumi also offer six months of free energy to new Habitat homeowners.

    "ATCO energy’s support and the community support is allowing us to build entire city blocks of affordable homes,” said Habitat for Humanity vice-president Cameron Heke.

    “Right now, we’re in a mobile housing crisis," Heke added, "so it’s important to (receive this kind of) support -- and that we cannot thank them enough for what they’re doing."

    “This is the first year that we’ve had this event,” said Rumi vice-president of strategy Matthew Coad. “But we’ve been working with Habitat for Humanity to support local Alberta homes for three years now.”

    The international Christmas market is now open and goes for the next three weekends. For more information, go here.

    With files from CTV's Melissa Gilligan

