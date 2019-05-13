The trial of Calgary Police Service Constable Trevor Lindsay commenced Monday in connection with a May 2015 incident where a suspect allegedly suffered brain damage at the hands of the officer.

Daniel Haworth was arrested on May 25, 2015 following a police investigation into a break-in at the home of Haworth’s ex-girlfriend. A surveillance camera captured an officer escorting Haworth from a police vehicle to the arrest processing unit. The officer, identified as Cst. Lindsay, appears to punch a handcuffed Haworth from behind three times before throwing the suspect headfirst to the ground.

Lindsay was charged with aggravated assault and placed on paid leave from his role with the Calgary Police Service.

In 2017, Haworth’s brother Robert told CTV that Daniel Haworth, who had died months earlier from a drug overdose, was an addict but not deserving of the treatment he received while in custody. According to his family, Haworth was transported to hospital following the 2015 arrest where he was diagnosed with a permanent brain injury. His symptoms included memory loss and numbness.

The trial, which is being heard by judge alone, is scheduled to last seven days.

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin