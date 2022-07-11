Trial set in 2023 for men accused of conspiracy to murder at Alberta border blockade

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A trial for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta has been scheduled for next year.

Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers at the protest near Coutts, Alta.

The four are to stand trial together from June 12 to 30.

The three-week trial is scheduled to take place before a judge and jury.

The protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions began in late January and lasted almost three weeks.

Police have alleged a group at the protest was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted and described the threat as ``very serious.''

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.