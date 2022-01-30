Truck protest shuts down access to key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta

A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules.

511 Alberta reported Sunday morning that the southbound lanes of Highway 4 at Highway 501 are closed because of heavy traffic.

The closure affects the route all the way to the U.S. border, officials said.

The Alberta RCMP also issued its own advisory about the problem, informing drivers about the closure and requesting them to stay away for the time being.

"Traffic is not moving in either the northbound or southbound direction," RCMP said on Twitter.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the border crossing itself is still open, but travellers heading there "should expect extensive delays" on Sunday.

"Travellers are advised to use other ports of entry and consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours of service before they head out," the CBSA said in a statement. "The CBSA thanks travellers for their cooperation and patience."

While traffic is the main issue, many drivers who are already at the border, trying to get through, are stuck where they are.

On social media, people are sharing their concerns about the action, which many of them are calling a "blockade."

We r stuck at border , running out of food ,all trucks stop and rest areas are full. @Coutts border . Government need to resolve the issue @JustinTrudeau @jkenney @theJagmeetSingh — Manpreet Singh (@Manpree98158789) January 30, 2022

I think this is referring to Coutts border crossing in Alberta which has been log jammed since yesterday early afternoon. The police ‘turned the convoy back’. Premier hasn’t said a word.

Unsure if it’s cleared up yet today — Tamara (not THAT one though) (@TamSammer) January 30, 2022

Others were both critical and very supportive of some individuals who attended the protest, such as UCP MLA Grant Hunter, who represents the riding of Taber-Warner.

Hunter posted details of the event on his Facebook page, saying he did so to illustrate to his grandchildren "the importance of standing up for freedom and liberty."

Meanwhile, others are also concerned about the impediment to essential services trying to navigate the area.

Why are they negotiating with trucks blocking the Coutts border crossing? Charge them... with something! Surely they can't block essential infrastructure? If there are any shortages this week, we all know who to blame. — Jeri Wolf (@Jerb2) January 30, 2022

ALBERTA OPPOSITION LEADER RESPONDS

Rachel Notley, leader of the Alberta NDP, said Sunday her party "unequivocally condemns" the blockade at the border as well as the symbols of hate and vandalism at other similar protests this weekend.

In a statement, she said the traffic disruption on Highway 4 is particularly troubling considering how it will affect shipping.

"The blockade of emergency vehicles to Albertans in need, and the disruption in the flow of vital goods through our major transportation corridor, is both dangerous and disgraceful. It puts lives at risk, hurts our economy, and hurts families. To put it bluntly, a small group first claiming to be concerned about the possibility of grocery shortages have now most assuredly caused them," she wrote.

Notley also called on Premier Jason Kenney to "denounce the blockade" and work to reopen access to the border crossing.

Kenney, who is currently in the U.S. at a governor's meeting, has not issued a statement on the situation so far.

It's not known when the highway will be cleared for travel.