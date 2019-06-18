What started as a test drive turned into a stolen truck for an Airdrie auto dealer.

A man and a woman walked into Airdrie Motors Davis Chevrolet on East Lake Crescent about 5:30 p.m. on May 30 and asked about buying a vehicle.

The man was able to get the keys to a 2017, white Chevrolet Silverado then drove it off the lot but didn’t return.

He is described as:

Black

Wearing a black baseball hat with black writing

Wearing a black track suit with white stripes on the sides

The female is described as:

White

Short reddish-brown hair

Wearing dark clothing

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.