Truck stolen during test drive from Airdrie auto dealer
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:59PM MDT
What started as a test drive turned into a stolen truck for an Airdrie auto dealer.
A man and a woman walked into Airdrie Motors Davis Chevrolet on East Lake Crescent about 5:30 p.m. on May 30 and asked about buying a vehicle.
The man was able to get the keys to a 2017, white Chevrolet Silverado then drove it off the lot but didn’t return.
He is described as:
- Black
- Wearing a black baseball hat with black writing
- Wearing a black track suit with white stripes on the sides
The female is described as:
- White
- Short reddish-brown hair
- Wearing dark clothing
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.